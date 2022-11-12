An uphill start, and not because the straight is actually sloping at Interlagos. Charles Leclerc he paid for all the mistake in qualifying on the wall, which sent him out on track in Q3 with intermediate tires despite the track being dry. The Monegasque – who is not without fault, as he could return to the pits after the first lap – did what he could in the Sprint, but his comeback stopped in sixth place.

In view of the Grand Prix, # 16 (who will start fifth due to the penalty from Carlos Sainz) has shown a good pace, but if Mercedes confirms the progress in the race and Max Verstappen overcomes the difficulties of today’s Sprint, the podium area could to be an unforeseen goal. Leclerc himself is aware of this, commenting on his 24 laps at Interlagos as follows: “The pace and the sensations were good at the beginning of the race, we didn’t want to take any risks in this Sprint, also because you will pay dearly for every mistake in the Sunday race.“, He told Sky Sport F1. “My race was on hold for the first part, but then when we pushed the feeling was still good, we hope to have it again tomorrow to get back in front. The only thing we need to pay attention to is that of warm up the tires first in the initial phase of the race, but apart from that it was all positive. As for qualifying, we have to learn a lot, today we paid the price and I hope there will be a cleaner race tomorrow“.

