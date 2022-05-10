In 2021, in his first season as a Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz he succeeded in the feat – deemed almost impossible by most observers at the beginning of the year – to close the World Championship with more podiums and more points than Charles Leclerc. An extraordinary performance, that of the Spaniard, who had been by far the driver with the best adaptation among those who had changed teams during the winter. This precedent, added to the regulatory revolution that anticipated the 2022 season, has led to the possibility of a great closeness in the performances between Leclerc and Sainz also in this championship. The dream of the Maranello fans to have two drivers concretely fighting for the drivers’ title – a situation that occurred the last time in the 2007-2008 two-year period – has, however, for now been disproved by the facts.

While Leclerc took two victories and two second places in four GPs, with the single misstep of the Imola race, however attenuated by the second place in the Sprint, Sainz scored three podiums but also two retirements. Above all he has never won and he was beaten in all races by his teammate. Never, when the two riders of the Cavallino both arrived under the checkered flag, did the Spaniard put his wheels in front of Leclerc’s. The ranking, mercilessly, is certifying this difference. In fact, Leclerc is still the leader of the World Championship, while Sainz is ‘only’ fifth in the standings, detached by 51 points from # 16. A similar gap after only five races, in Ferrari, has not been seen for 10 years.

In 2012, in fact, after as many rounds, Fernando Alonso – again first in the championship, tied with Vettel – had 61 points. His boxing mate at the time, Felipe Massa, was only two. An abysmal difference that refers to a Ferrari of yesteryear, with first and second driving well defined already before the season Now, with Max Verstappen in constant comeback on Leclerc, the feeling is that soon we could see a similar division of roles . In fact, if the driver from the Principality were to continue to do better than Sainz, it is easy to imagine that, from mid-year onwards, Mattia Binotto could start to give precise team orders.