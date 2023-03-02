Leclerc’s good intentions

In his sixth season in Formula 1, the fifth as a Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc he hopes for 2023 to see himself fighting for the world title. The dazzling start of the last championship has in fact left a bad taste in the mouth of both the Monegasque standard bearer and the fans of the Reds, who were hoping to break the long world championship fast that has reached three decades. Leclerc feels ready to challenge Verstappen, on the eve of the first race of the year in Bahrain, but knows that all the Ferrari components have been asked for an improvement: “The F1-75 was a big step forward, but not enough to win the title and so we went very critical of ourselves in the year-end analyses. Last year, after a good start, a combination of things took over. Reliability, some strategic mistakes and then in Paul Ricard I made a mistake that cost us 25 points. This made us lose our way a bit, and in the second part we weren’t as competitive as Red Bull and we tried to analyze what happened. I’m confident we won’t have any reliability issues I myself will have to take steps forward, pushing to the limit but making fewer mistakes”.

Tire degradation, bugbear of Ferrari

Formula 1 is a sport where everything has to work perfectly, like inside a Swiss watch. If the tires degrade more than expected, the lap times will inexorably rise, making it impossible to reach the limit. One of the explanations for Ferrari’s disappointing finish to the 2022 world championship lies precisely in this aspect, which was also closely watched in the winter tests in Bahrain. In fact, various sources believe that the SF-23 is a bit in trouble on long runs, especially in tire management. In the interview given to the podcast beyond the grid, Leclerc gave a precise explanation of what he saw last year: “At the end of 2022, tire management penalized us because we were forced to push harder to catch up with Red Bull. Trying to stay with them we destroyed the tires and had a lot of degradation. At the start of the year we were more competitive and therefore had more margin, an aspect that helped us a lot in preserving the tyres. I think the increase in tire degradation is closely linked to the lack of performance that we had at the end of the season“. The Monegasque concluded with a very frank analysis: “At the beginning of the year we had a competitive car and I don’t think this can be an excuse for the mistakes made in that period. But it is fair to say that this is not the case for the second half of the year, where the tire degradation was precisely due to the lack of performance”.