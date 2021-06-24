Ferrari in France experienced the lowest moment of a 2021 season which instead seems well addressed after the two races in Monte-Carlo and Baku. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in the Paul Ricard race never had the pace to compete with the other cars in the middle of the group, sinking behind mainly due to very high tire wear. A weak point that everyone in Maranello is aware of having, but that no one – not even the drivers – imagined it could present itself with the dimensions seen at Le Castellet. The hope is that in the two races at the Red Bull Ring a way will be found to limit this particular inconvenience.

Ferrari tire problems, Binotto: “They can be tackled next year”

Speaking with the official website of Formula 1, Charles Leclerc himself acknowledged that the scale of the problem exceeds expectations: “We did not expect it to such an extent – explained the Monte-Carlo native – let’s imagine we could have the same problem at any time of the season, but we don’t really know when. In France, the team and I suffered like mad. We were quite competitive in qualifying, even if it wasn’t a particularly strong weekend for me specifically. But both cars suffered a lot in the race ”.

Sainz: “At the moment we can only stem the problems”

Repeating the concept already expressed by Carlos Sainz, on the eve of this weekend in Styria, Leclerc made it explicit that Ferrari – at the moment – has not found a real solution to the problem. The only option on the table is to limit the damage: “Now we are trying to investigate why we had these problems. We know more or less the reasons – concluded Leclerc – but for now we don’t have a solution. We are working hard to understand the exact reasons why this happens. Sometimes it happens suddenly on Sunday without us, as a team, expecting it. We have to understand exactly why it happens every now and then during the races ”.