Absolute domination of Charles Leclerc and Ferrari in Australia in Melbourne. The Monegasque driver on both medium and hard tires was unstoppable for the Red Bulls and had only one uncertainty on the occasion of the second restart after the second entry of the Safety Car due to Sebastian Vettel’s accident. The retirement of Max Verstappen, the second in three races, paves the way for Leclerc’s world escape, but more than the points of advantage to impress this weekend was the superiority of Ferrari and Leclerc from all points of view , including pit stops.

Charles Leclerc thus analyzed a sensational weekend to the microphones of Sky Sport F1: “Unexpected superiority? Yes. Yes, because in qualifying we were very fast. On that lap I put it all together and I thought Red Bull hadn’t put it together. I thought the gap in the race would be smaller. But today the car was a beast. I did everything I wanted with the car. We handled the tires perfectly. We weren’t lucky with the Safety Cars, but they didn’t make us lose anything. The only point of the race to improve was the restart. It must have been my mistake, but I prepared too much for the last corner and went to get dirty rubber on the outside and when I turned there was no grip. That put us under pressure, but other than that it was a very good race. Fast lap? Yes, in the end I did the race alone in front and it is a good sign. But I always find a way to motivate myself and always push. I’ve been asking for the fast lap for enough laps. I pushed hard enough on the last lap with DRS using the traffic and it went well ”.