Bad news hits the world of Ferrari. In fact, as announced by an official press release from the team, Charles Leclerc tested positive for Covid-19. For the Monegasque this is the second positive, about a year after the first, which hit him in January 2021. The standard bearer of the Prancing Horse is currently in self-isolation at his home. According to the tweet published by the Maranello team, the driver “It was tested on his return from Abu Dhabi, according to the protocols required by the FIA ​​and the team”. Currently the 24-year-old Ferrari talent “Is fine, with mild symptoms”. Leclerc is the second Circus driver to have been infected in the space of a few days.

Nikita Mazepin, of Haas, had in fact missed the last GP of the season precisely because of a positivity found on the morning of the race. In the days following the Grand Prix, Leclerc had stayed in Abu Dhabi to take part in the Pirelli tests on 18-inch tires, which took place at the Yas Marina track on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The hope of all is that obviously the Monegasque will soon be ‘negativised’ and overcome this difficult moment.

December 16, 2021