Leclerc, in Bahrain a Friday with two faces

Charles Leclerc says he is satisfied with Sakhir’s free practice sessions. The Monegasque driver obtained fourth position in FP2: a step forward compared to the morning, where however he hadn’t tried the soft tyre. What the track said today is that Red Bull is a step forward, and perhaps Fernando Alonso is too, who is at ease on his Aston Martin and can even fight for the podium. Leclerc, on the other hand, has to revise his expectations for a moment but knows that the SF-23 has a margin. How much more than the others is not known.

Leclerc’s words

“My Friday was much better than the tests, which were inconsistent. I’m happy with what I did today and how I rode. What we thought has been confirmed: Red Bull seems quite faster. Aston Martin looks competitive. We hope to recover some performance tonight with the engineers and to fight tomorrow“, these are his words to Sky Sports F1. “It’s still early, tomorrow we’ll see if what I think will be confirmed. I have good feelings for tomorrow. It is certainly too early to know what the weekend will be, however a great performance is needed for pole. We don’t know how the others are doing. We have the margin, let’s see what the others have: I don’t think we will have the performance to take pole, but we will be able to stay in the group. It seems more difficult than last year, but we are here and we will try to take advantage of all the opportunities“.

Focus on Ferrari

“Our free practice went according to plan. We completed a good number of laps and I feel more and more comfortable in the car“, he added to the Ferrari channels. “It’s still difficult to say what the real values ​​are on the pitch, also because I understand that the teams have implemented today quite different work plans Between them. We remain focused on ourselves, determined to push in the right direction“.

More defensively

The dominating Leclerc of 2022, who took pole position and victory by storm, seems to be leaving room for a more calculating driver. Aware that this car is no longer the favorite compared to 12 months ago, but that it will be able to play for it. Because if it’s true that Ferrari didn’t win the 2022 championship in Sakhir, they certainly won’t lose 2023 if they lose on Sunday.