Charles Leclerc scored his second consecutive pole in Mexico after Ferrari made a splash in Q3. After a classification dominated by Verstappen, the three-time world champion was surpassed by the two drivers in red in the final round, as Carlos Sainz also improved on him. The Madrid native has a golden opportunity, since his teammate has a terrible statistic: he has achieved 22 pole positions and of the previous 21, 18 of them have ended without victory for him.

The prospects with Fernando Alonso were not good at all. On Friday he did not get to test with the soft tires, so it seemed that Saturday was going to be an ideal time to see their real conditions, and after finishing among the last in the third free practice, in the classification he did not go beyond thirteenth place . And thanks to a penalty from a rival, if he had not finished the day in a dull fourteenth position.

Q1: A useful spin for Alonso



The doubts surrounding Alonso became clear when he was seen going out on the track with new soft tires, setting a somewhat mediocre lap and returning to the pits to start a new set to ensure his place in Q2… and to the limit. The progressive improvement in track conditions meant that the first minutes were about guaranteeing a lap and, at least, avoiding the traffic that, as was foreseeable, occurred in the last moments.

By avoiding those alleged garbage laps at the beginning of the session, the clumsy of the classification was Lando Norris. The Briton, one of the strong candidates for the podium, was one of those who was left out in a chaotic finale. By waiting until the end and not having a cushion lap, he made a mistake in his turn and will start second to last, only beating a Logan Sargeant who had his only decent lap taken away for exceeding the track limits.

Alonso caused the session to end early when he spun on what looked like it was going to be his good lap. Luckily for him, the incident prevented the rest from passing him, so Alonso crossed into Q2 without much suffering. Several drivers, as they had waited at the end to go out on the track, did not respect the subsequent yellow flag, so between this and the tactic of blocking the exit from the pits carried out by Verstappen, Russell and Alonso himself, more than half the grid finished this Q1 with pending investigations.

Those eliminated from this round were Ocon, Magnussen, Stroll, Norris and Sargeant. The one who did not fail was Verstappen, as it could not be otherwise.

Q2: Alonso, out; Sainz, inside



There were no big surprises in Q2. Max Verstappen was not the fastest by far because his time, without needing to look for the optimal point on the track at the end of the session, allowed him to set the second time, only surpassed by Lewis Hamilton by half a tenth. In a session in which there were no failures but many scares (Carlos Sainz had a braking pass that cost him some time and, in fact, he passed with tenth time), there was no more luck for Alonso and Aston Martin.

Related news



The Spaniard scored the fourteenth time after a Q2 in which he did not even have the rhythm to advance to the final Q3. Only subsequent investigations made him optimistic about a possible improvement on the grid, not without reason: Albon, who had initially set the tenth time, was eliminated because he had not respected the track limits. This allowed him to advance one place to the Spaniard, in the absence of knowing the rest of the pending decisions. Gasly, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Albon and Tsunoda were eliminated.

The one who did advance to Q3 again was Sainz, discreet but without standing out in a bad way, which confirms his established moment on the grid.

Q3: Ferrari is discovered



The first attempt at Q3 left everyone speechless, because no one (or almost no one) expected to see Leclerc and Sainz at the top of the time table. Covered throughout the weekend, the Monegasque and the Spaniard improved significantly with respect to their previous times to surpass the seemingly untouchable Verstappen, forcing the Dutchman to grit his teeth to add a new pole that he did not achieve.

Although neither Leclerc nor Sainz improved their time, neither did Verstappen who will see two red spots in front of him and who will have at his side a surprising Daniel Ricciardo who, with the AlphaTauri, was able to overcome a mediocre classification by Pérez.

If precedents do not fail, a pole for Leclerc is synonymous with victory for anyone else. And Sainz, on the lookout, is aware of this.