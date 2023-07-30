Opposite emotions

In a weekend in which everything was truly experienced, from sun to rain, to ‘mixed’ conditions, and which also included the uncertainty of the Sprint race and the only free practice session, Ferrari returns home with the satisfaction of having collected the third podium of the season. To sign it, once again it was Charles Leclerc. For Sainz, on the other hand, a sad retirement came after the contact in turn-1 with Oscar Piastri’s McLaren. Curiously, as had already happened in Baku and Austria, Leclerc collected a final placement in the top-3 on the occasion of a weekend in which the short race was also scheduled.

No ‘Sprint effect’

Ferrari team principal, Frederic Vasseurwho spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports F1however he denied that there is a correlation between the presence of the Sprints and Leclerc’s performance: “I’m not sure you can judge Charles’ results on Sprint weekends – commented the current number one of Maranello – also because they happened on high-speed tracks like Baku and Spa perhaps we can prepare well for these weekends also because there are fewer free practices and we arrive well prepared: this is perhaps one of the conclusions that can be drawn. In any case we must not overestimate the significance of the numbers“.

Good in all conditions

Digging into the busy Belgian weekend in detail, Vasseur found nonetheless several positive notesalthough it cannot be missing the regret for the retirement of Carlos Sainzwho denied Ferrari the possibility of bringing home other important points in the run-up to the podium among the Constructors: “Overall I think it was a good weekend because we showed strong pace in the dry and in the wet, in all conditions – commented the French manager – on the flying lap and in long runs. So it’s a good weekend for the team. Certainly, from the driver’s point of view, it went well in the middle: from Charles everything went well, from pole to the start to the strategy, and the pace was good. Carlos instead finished the race after a corner“.

The Sainz-Piastri incident

Just about theaccident Sainz-Curve Plates-1 however, the Ferrari boss avoided igniting controversy with the McLaren garage: “We tried to keep the car on track expecting a red flag, perhaps from the rain, but it didn’t happen. I think it was a racing accident – Vasseur cut short – maybe Piastri was a little too optimistic and it struck him, but it’s complicated in a situation like that. Before the start it was very difficult to have a clear picture of the race – he concluded – because we didn’t do any simulations in the tests, so we all went a bit blind even when it came to strategies. I think the pit wall reacted well. We made the right choices and the pace was good. Now it’s important for us to have these two weeks off.”.