Two-man challenge

After a sleepy start, with Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari looking set to dominate the race, the Azerbaijan GP Instead, it offered enthusiasts a second half of an exciting racemarked above all by the Oscar Piastri overtakes the Monegasque Ferrari driver and from their duel that lasted until a few laps before the race was interrupted by the Virtual Safety Car.

Leclerc’s constant attack attempts at Turn 1 and Piastri’s effective defensive maneuvers entertained the fans, but the turning point of the race was the ‘surprise’ overtaking by the McLaren driver on his direct rival at the start of the second stint of the race. The two found themselves face to face on the back of the podium, just before the prize-giving ceremony, and in front of the highlights of the race they gave life to an interesting chat.

Post-race analysis

With great sportsmanship, Leclerc himself was the first to recognize the excellent maneuver carried out by Piastri, who deceived him by attacking from a distance that was anything but close: “Now you will see him overtake, it’s really beautiful”comments the Monza winner while chatting with George Russell, before arriving in Piastri’s ‘living room’. “I didn’t think he would throw himself away“, admitted the Ferrari driver.

“To be honest, when I braked I thought there was a 50% chance of not making the turn“, Piastri acknowledged in turn, chatting afterwards with his rival for the victory. “I was braking normally and I saw you go inside – added Leclerc – and I thought ‘will not be able to release the brake’. I told myself to let you pass, take the DRS and try to overtake. But it never happened.“.

“There were ten laps where I thought it would happen. I was quite worried. When I found myself with a clear track in front I thought it would be easier.“, the further reply of the Melbourne native. The dialogue ends with a hearty laugh at the images showing the double skid performed by both at the last cornerin one of the most spectacular television moments of the entire season.