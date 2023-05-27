The curse strikes again

There Curse of Monte Carlo seems to have hit Charles Leclerc once again. The Monegasque Ferrari driver is in fact almost certainly destined to receive a penalty of at least three positions on the starting grid for having thwarted Lando Norris during a timed lap by the McLaren driver in today’s qualifying. The impeding, according to the images shown by the international direction, appears evident.

Clear obstruction

The Englishman was blocked by the #16 Ferrari in the straight of the tunnel, with Leclerc only noticing the presence of the MCL60 #4 behind him at the last moment. Back from two pole positions in the last two seasons, this time Leclerc was unable to go beyond third position on the grid, but at this point it is probable that he will have to retreat further, starting tomorrow from the third row.

The Ferrari driver did nothing to avoid the dangerous block against the car that was coming up behind himprobably not even getting too much help from your box wall.

Norris’s words

Speaking on Italian TV Sky Sports F1, Norris was quite direct in criticizing Ferrari and Leclerc himself, suggesting that a driver of this level should realize by himself the need to give way to someone coming faster behind him, regardless of the lack of communication from the pits. “Will there be a penalty for Charles? I would say yes, I expect there will most likely be – Norris ruled, without hesitation – there is the team that should think about these things, but even you in the car should notice it“.