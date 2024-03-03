Leclerc tamed an unpredictable SF-24

A year ago Charles Leclerc left Bahrain with zero points and 10 penalty positions to be served on the starting grid in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia given that in just one race weekend both control units available as per the regulations throughout the season had failed. The comparison with 2024 makes the 12 points of fourth place a real bargain, also because at least next weekend he doesn't start compromised at the start (Leclerc was second in Qualifying close to Perez, with Verstappen knocked out in Q2 by the failure of the crankshaft transmission), but the great disappointment remains for Leclerc for not having been able to fight for a second place which seemed absolutely within the Ferrari driver's reach.

Leclerc found himself dealing with one notable temperature difference between the two front brake discs (from radio communications there is even talk of 100 degrees) and with every major braking he didn't know where the car would go and it tended to 'drift' rather than respond to Leclerc's commands as a result of this problem. The numerous lock-ups in Turn 10 were the most evident manifestation of this problem. The Monegasque had to settle for fourth place behind his teammate Carlos Sainz, Leclerc's regret was not being able to fully explore the potential available. Without the brake problem on the SF-24 number #16, Ferrari could have avoided the Red Bull one-two.

According to what was reported in today's edition of Corriere dello Sport what happened to Leclerc in the Bahrain GP This is an issue that has never surfaced before and will be investigated by Ferrari and brake supplier Brembo. On Leclerc's Ferrari the left front brake air intake had been replaced before the start of the Bahrain GP. During the race the Ferrari pit wall tried to suggest commands to Leclerc to give through the steering wheel to try to resolve the problem, without success.