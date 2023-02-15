When the first driver to take to the track for the Fiorano demo test, Frederic, had to be decided Vasseur used a dime, for a skit that amused the same fans of Ferrari. It is impossible that the Frenchman did the same when choosing the first rider to take to the track in the official tests in Bahrain, scheduled for February 23rd to 25th. In reality Vasseur seems to have decided in principle the test program (Ferrari should continue to alternate Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz between morning and afternoon), while it certainly didn’t solve the problem of the first guide, another crucial point that has aroused several controversies in 2022.

The Frenchman, during the presentation of the SF-23, spoke about his pilot management: “It would be a mistake to try to compare our drivers to each other and to each other. We have Charles, and I don’t want to make any comparisons with Carlos: we have the two of them and we have to work on them, we have to try to help them in their weaknesses, if they have any, understand where they are performing better than their teammate, in order to try to do a better job together“.

“As for the three days of testing in Bahrain, we have a plan with several options: divide the riders’ work day by day or split it up every day? If you plan on putting in a lot of mileage, I think it makes more sense to always split morning and afternoonVasseur continued. “This year we only have these test days in Bahrain, like two years ago, but this time there are only four days between the end of testing and the first race, whereas in 2021 there were two weeks in between. We know more or less what problems we will have, apart from the balance that everyone will have to adjust. It is true that we will have half of the tests compared to 2022, but the concept of the car is much better known than a year ago“.