Looking to 2024

In recent weeks the name of Ferrari has been compared to that of Lewis Hamilton, a driver who will officially reach Maranello in 2025 in Carlos Sainz's place to begin a multi-year adventure with the Prancing Horse. However, all this concerns the future, with the Red team which is in the meantime focused on the present with the aim of redeeming itself for the mistakes made last year which cost it 2nd place in the Constructors' standings in the battle with Mercedes.

Leclerc's ambitions

A purpose fully shared also by Charles Leclercrealistic in the difficulties of being able to overtake a record-breaking Red Bull in 2023 but not for this reason giving in: “Winning the championship is the only goal I have – he declared in an interview with the Daily Mail – I'm only happy when I win, second place is not my goal. We also need to set ourselves realistic goals, although we are always optimistic and try to do the best job possible. We all want to win, but if we look at where we started last year Red Bull had a big advantage. So now we need to close the gap as much as possible. We will do absolutely everything to try to take the step we deserve.”

Comparison with the simulator

A determination also made possible by a car concept (which will be presented on February 13) renewed for 2024, such as to generate optimism in the Monegasque regarding the absence of unforeseen events to the detriment of the SF-24: “I'm very excited because there's so much work in progress – he added – we have started developing the new car many months ago, first virtually in the simulator, and then we saw the first physical part. I saw the car not yet completely painted, but the first model. From there you start to get excited, and then you get to drive the car for the first time at the launch, which will take place next week, and again I can't wait. There are many question marks. Of course, we drove the car, but then everything remains to be seen in reality to see if everything matches what we experienced in the virtual world and the simulator, which normally happens when everything goes well. From now on, I can't wait for next week to give the car a better test. With the technology we have available – goes on – it's absolutely crazy how close the simulator gets, although over the years there may have been incorrect correlations, but we have tried to get as close as possible to reality. In this sense they did an excellent job, then I'm sure it will be very similar to what I experienced on the simulator“.

Last year with Sainz

In conclusion, Leclerc described the relationship with his current teammate Sainz, which will end at the end of 2024 due to the arrival of Hamilton: “We have a very special relationship. We are obviously friends even outside the track. We share good times and spend a lot of time together. I mean, I see Carlos more than my family because now we have 24 races scheduled.”