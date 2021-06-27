Is the glass half full or half empty? This is the question that arises at the end of the Styrian GP if we analyze Charles Leclerc’s race.

The Monegasque driver crossed the line in seventh position, lapped, after being forced to a comeback race from the bottom following the initial contact with Pierre Gasly who immediately put a direct rival in the middle group out of the game and forced the driver della Rossa at an unexpected stop to replace the damaged wing.

Leclerc’s mistake was clear-cut. Charles totally wrong the calculations and hit with the right endplate the rear left of the rider of the Toro Rosso who, now out of control, then hit an innocent Giovinazzi and then returned to the pits and raised the white flag.

Leclerc, once fitted with hard tires, was forced to adopt an alternative strategy that saw him make a second stop at the halfway point to switch to medium-sized Pirellis. Charles’ recovery on the riders who preceded him was prodigious and amplified the bitterness for a serious mistake that weighed heavily on the final result.

“It is really a pity what happened in the first lap. If we exclude that incident, I think it was one of my best performances ”.

Compared to the disastrous Ferrari and in tire crisis seen seven days ago in France, today the Red looked decidedly different and kind with each compound. Leclerc himself underlined how the SF21 in Styria seemed a totally different car.

“Anyway, I have to say that the car was great today. It was a very positive day. Considering what happened on the first lap it was very difficult to recover positions ”.

Charles, who has not stopped remembering the contact with Gasly in the first lap as a decisive factor for this seventh place, then wanted to further underline how the race pace seen today can give hope in view of the next appointment that will be held again at Red Bull. Ring in a week.

“Today’s performance was very good, excluding contact. We did our best, took every opportunity. I did aggressive overtaking and was quick to get rid of the others. The pace was good and the degradation was contained ”.

Leclerc then concluded his speech by turning a thought to the great work the team has done this weekend. The choice to sacrifice the qualification with a heavier set-up proved to be decisive in preserving the tires. Now, however, we need to find the right balance to try to grow not only in the race, but also on the flying lap.

“The team did a great job behind the scenes. Today’s result is positive and shows that the team is working hard away from the spotlight. Today we went better than expected. Now we will analyze the data and we will try to repeat these performances in the future ”.