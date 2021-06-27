Charles Leclerc at the end of the first lap of the Styrian Grand Prix he entered the pit lane. The Monegasque, in fact, had damaged the front wing in the climb towards Curva-3 by touching the left rear of Pierre Gasly, who following this contact was forced to retire. Leclerc’s race had to be completely rebuilt, but the 1997-born driver succeeded thanks to an SF21 distantly related to that of France.

GP Styria: Leclerc-Gasly, contact at the start

In the pits, the team mounted the hard tires on the Ferrari, then two-thirds of the way into the second stop to mount the medium again. Leclerc raced with the knife between the teeth seamlessly overcoming opponents who came within range, showing off all his skills in hand-to-hand combat, especially in Curva-3 and Curva-4. Kimi Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel, Yuki Stunoda, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll did not have the opportunity to oppose Leclerc who thus recovered the initial seventh position behind Carlos Sainz, who climbed from the twelfth to the sixth by making only one stop.

28% of those who took part in the survey – globally – elected Charles Leclerc as driver of the day and therefore in the lap of honor made the following statements: “It was one of my best races in my career, it’s a pity that it’s only worth a seventh place. I would have liked to fight more at the top, but the contact at the start made the race uphill. I have bittersweet feelings right now. In any case, I had a lot of fun making several overtakes and the pace we kept in the race was incredible ”.