The Valentine’s Day Ferrari not only revolved around the highly anticipated presentation of the new car of the Maranello team, but also at the first official outing in front of the fans of the new team principal, Frederic Vasseur. The French manager, who arrived under the banner of the Prancing Horse during the winter, after the farewell of Mattia Binotto, is a man of the track and it seemed very appropriate, for the beginning of his management, the immediate debut on the track of the newborn SF-23. Vasseur in Ferrari has also had the opportunity to embrace one of his former pupils, the Monegasque Charles Leclercwho made his F1 debut in 2018 with the former Sauber boss, defending the colors of the Hinwil team.

Many have pointed to the good bond that unites Vasseur and Leclerc as one of the main reasons why Ferrari’s management has decided to bet strongly on Draveil’s 54-year-old manager. Vasseur has actually repeatedly reiterated that he does not want to create any hierarchy between his two riders, at least in the first part of the championship. Undoubtedly, however, Leclerc, who in the past had had some misunderstandings with the former team principal Binotto, seems to fit perfectly with the new boss. Speaking at the press conference at Fiorano, on the sidelines of the afternoon in which the Prancing Horse unveiled the new SF-23 to the fans, the #16 of the redhead had honeyed words to describe the first month of work of Vasseur as number one of the Scuderia.

“I was very impressed with the way he introduced himself to the team – said Leclerc of Vasseur – Ferrari is very different from anything you’ve gotten used to before. Ferrari is huge and once he got here he understood very well how the team works from the very first days. He is very clear in what he wants and is extremely good at putting people in the right mindset and in the right ‘mood’ to give your best. This is very important”. About your own contract, expiring at the end of 2024, Leclerc has no particular worries: “My renewal is not something I have particularly thought about – commented the idol of the Ferrari public – the road is still long, two years to go. Obviously I will do my best, but not for negotiations. Just for myself and the team“.