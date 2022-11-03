In the Mexican Grand Prix the Ferrari experienced one of the most disappointing weekends of his fluctuating 2022 season. Neither in qualifying nor in the race Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were able to get closer to the pace of their direct rivals at the wheel of Red Bull and Mercedes, collecting at the end of the GP of on Sunday a disappointing fifth and sixth position – with Sainz in front of his Monegasque boxing mate – more than a minute behind the winner Max Verstappen. A rather significant misstep that reminded many of the ‘scoppola’ suffered in Spa. In Belgium, however, at least Sainz had managed to save the red honor by climbing to the lowest step of the podium, while in Mexico there was never a real chance for the two F1-75s to get close to the top-3.

At the end of last Sunday’s race, Mattia Binotto stressed how the Cavallino team would try to deal with the problems suffered in the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in the days following the race, also in view of the Brazilian Grand Prix scheduled for the weekend. of 11-13 November. To try to better prepare for the trip to Interlagos, Leclerc himself also got to work, who today he was present in Maranello to carry out the traditional commitment to the simulator. The Monegasque also shared a photo with his fans via his Instagram profile, complete with ‘race mode’ in plain sight on the wheel. Who could face some more difficulties in the next round is Sainz who – according to what Binotto declared after the race in Mexico – could incur a change of power unit and therefore a penalty on the starting grid.