Verstappen's embarrassment

It is no longer a mystery that Max Verstappen does not feel comfortable in that situation Las Vegas, and this was understood even before Formula 1 returned to Nevada, with the 2023 world champion appearing rather critical of the penultimate round of the season. Specifically, the Dutchman had considered that the weekend in question was more a matter of entertainment and business than pure sport, but the real outburst came following the opening ceremony of the weekend. Following the presentation of the drivers to the public in Las Vegas, which lasted about half an hour, the event was not appreciated in the slightest by the three-time world champion, to the point of having admitted to “having felt like a clown” during the show. However, not all drivers took Verstappen's side, starting with those who play the role of direct opponents of the Dutchman. The same Lewis Hamiltonfor example, seemed much more open not only about the event itself, but also about the first impressions of the track on the simulator, although not comparing it to other historic tracks such as Silverstone.

Leclerc is pro-entertainment like Hamilton

The Ferrari driver was also against Verstappen's words Charles Leclerc, who had already expressed positive opinions on the layout of the city route. Furthermore, the Monegasque did not even seem displeased with the opening ceremony of the GP in the 'city of gaming', believing that similar shows could contribute to the increase in new fans in Formula 1, especially in the United States: “For me the most important thing is that the DNA of this sport remains the same – he began – but we must also take the opportunities offered by these types of events in incredible cities and create something that attracts people who aren't interested in racing at first, but then, once they see the cars in real life, become interested in racing. This could potentially lead many more fans of this sport in the years to come, so I think it's fantastic what F1 has done so far. It's very scenic, but I think if you don't do it here, you don't do it anywhere.”

The ticket problem

Leclerc, in his meeting with the media, however underlined some weak points that have arisen for this GP, such as the exorbitant cost of tickets which denies many fans from being able to attend the event: “This is an excellent observation – he added – but I hope Formula 1 is working on this aspect. There have been many incredibly expensive events and the fans, the true enthusiasts who love the sport cannot afford to go to the races and watch them. This is definitely an issue that needs to be addressed“.