In the last race of a season in which strategies have certainly not been the flagship of the team Ferrari, the Maranello team, on the other hand, was able to redeem itself. Indeed, in the 58 laps of Abu Dhabi, the red wall guessed all the most important ‘calls’, managing to put Charles Leclerc ahead of Sergio Perez in the duel that pitted the two rivals for the second position in the championship standings. The Monegasque obviously has enormous merits, having displayed perfect tire management which made it possible to implement the one-stop strategy – against the two made by the Mexican from Red Bull – which turned out to be decisive for the outcome of the race.

However, it was the entire organization of the Cavallino that worked like the proverbial Swiss watch, including the teamwork between the pilots and communication between the two cars on the track and the pit wall. The perfect example of this mechanism finally appearing well oiled occurred above all during the 22nd lap of the GP, immediately after the only stop made by Leclerc. The Monegasque indeed is rejoined the track immediately in front of the sister car of Carlos Sainzwho, having made his stop three laps before, arrived on the tail of the red #16 with tires much warmer.

At this point Leclerc, warned of Sainz’s arrival by radio, asked to be able to avoid a ‘fratricidal’ battle with his partner, given that the two were on different strategies and with different objectives also in the championship. The request was immediately accepted by the Ferrari garage, as confirmed by radio to Leclerc by his track engineer Xavier Marcos. But it was Sainz himself, as soon as he found himself behind the Principality’s pilot, who inquired via radio about what to do, imagining that it made no sense to stage a duel with him. A effective collaboration which came seven days after the nervousness shown by Leclerc in Brazil. A nice way to close the year for Ferrari, in the hope – for the red fans – that this is an encouraging sign in 2023 projection.

Lap 22/58

Marcos: “We will be close to Sainz when we leave the pits”.

Leclerc: “If possible, no fight.”

Marcos: “No fight, confirmed.”

Adams: “Charles coming out of the pits”.

Adams: “Don’t fight him.”

Sainz: “I can’t attack can I?”

Adams: “No fight”.