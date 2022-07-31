The Hungarian Grand Prix, which kicks off this afternoon at 3 pm, could be a great opportunity for the Ferrari to close the gap in the standings from Red Bull, which currently stands at 82 points among the constructors and 63 among the drivers for Charles Leclerc and 89 for Carlos Sainz by Max Verstappen. The qualifying performance recorded the second position of the Spaniard and the third of the Monegasque, against the tenth conquered by the Dutch rival, delayed by problems with the power unit. On a track where overtaking will not be easy, the two riders of the Cavallino will try to maximize the result, although both Laurent Mekies and the drivers have dismissed the possibility of team orders to favor the best placed in the world rankings. This reasoning probably affects both the imperfect reliability of the Reds, and the imminent power unit penalty that Leclerc – according to some rumors coming from the paddock – could take in Belgium on his return from the summer break. Leclerc and Sainz addressed the topic of ‘team orders’ by answering a specific question at the press conference.

Request: “Considering the bad day for Red Bull, will it be important for Ferrari to talk about team orders tonight or to study a strategy to capitalize on rivals’ difficulties? “

Charles Leclerc: “Honestly, we just need to do the best possible job. So focus on ourselves. And I don’t think there’s anything special we need, apart from obviously not taking risks between us. But that’s normal. So I don’t expect anything special in view of the race, no “

Carlos Sainz: “Nothing to add”.