Among the images that remained etched in the minds of the fans of the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan of last June 12 there is certainly that of Lewis Hamilton who struggles to get out of his Mercedes, because of back pain caused by vertical oscillations suffered by his car over the course of the race. What happened spurred the FIA ​​to consult both the drivers and the specialized doctors, to understand whether to intervene on porpoising to avoid short and long-term health problems. According to what Mercedes reported in recent days, with George Russell and Toto Wolff, 16 out of 20 drivers would have agreed on the need to reduce this type of jolts and the Federation itself would have in hand a study that would warn of long-term risks of brain damage.

In this scenario, the FIA ​​has therefore intervened with a technical directive that will come into force from Belgium and with regulations for 2023, in the first case to introduce a jerk evaluation metric, and in the second essentially to lift the cars. As is well known, this last solution – carried out with the ‘shield’ of the safety issue and therefore without the need for a vote – is arousing a hive of controversy, with Ferrari and Red Bull among the most indignant about a definite change “crazy“.

Among the drivers who would not have complained about porpoising – but also about bottoming (i.e. when the bottom of the car hits the asphalt) – there is also Charles Leclerc, as confirmed by the Ferrari driver himself in an interview with Andrew Benson of the BBC: “I am not one of those who complained, simply because I have not had any such problems. I have not suffered from these movements, neither vertical nor lateral. I feel neither bottoming nor bouncing. I have them, but they don’t bother me“, explained the 25-year-old from Munich.