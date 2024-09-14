Hunting for the first victory

For the fourth consecutive time in his career Charles Leclerc is in pole position in Baku. The relationship between the Monegasque and the Azerbaijani track is one of love and hate. The Ferrari driver adores it, but for one reason or another he has never managed to win here. A sort of curse – like the one that afflicted him in Monte Carlo – that the #16 hopes to be able to break once and for all.

“In 2021 and 2023 we didn’t have the car to win – Leclerc admitted – but by lucky circumstances we found ourselves on pole. In 2022 we had the good car, but unfortunately the engine blew up. Tomorrow we will see: I have not yet done a lap with a lot of fuel, so it will be important to adapt very quickly, but This year we are stronger on race pace than on a single lap. This gives me confidence. There is always a difference between what is written on paper and what will actually happen, but I will do everything I can to be as prepared as possible tomorrow and finish the job.“.

The accident in FP1 and the ‘thrill’ in FP3

Leclerc’s great confidence with the Baku track has also allowed him to make up for the accident suffered in FP1: “I don’t consider it a home GP, but it’s definitely a track where I feel comfortable. After the mistake I was still quite confident, also because I regained confidence in that corner in FP2 and FP3. I was happy with the car, I didn’t change almost anything from FP1 and it was practically the same car until qualifying. This is quite rare, but I felt good and I knew that with the driving I could change the balance of the car a lot. Every time it’s like that I feel very comfortable.“.

The real thrill of the weekend, for now, has arrived in the FP3with the risk of a penalty for not slowing down under yellow flags which then turned into a ‘simple’ reprimand: “I didn’t know what the race management’s decision would be. – Leclerc declared on the subject – but I lived that situation and I felt that was the right decision to make. I am always very honest with myself, I would not have said that before going into the car if it had been another case, so I was calm. The best thing I could do at that moment was to focus on qualifying, so I didn’t have much time to think about anything else“, he concluded.