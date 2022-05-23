From the new World Escape to the loss of leadership in both world classifications: the verdict of the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona is merciless towards Ferrari, which in any case receives with satisfaction the leap in performance guaranteed by the package of updates fitted to the F1- 75 by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

The Monegasque had no rivals in qualifying and seemed to have none in the race when the Ferrari power unit fell silent – the third at the weekend, as Valtteri Bottas also went out on Friday and Guan Yu Zhou had to stop in the race – forcing the class 1997 at the first zero of the season. Max Verstappen despite a run off the track in the gravel and the DRS not working although the Mercedes has grown has no rivals thanks to the team game with Sergio Perez and so Ferrari frames Monaco with the aim of regaining at least the head of the Drivers’ classification with Charles Leclerc.

‘Ferrari No Power’ is the opening title of Il Corriere della Sera. “The Ferrari engine boomed for the first time – writes Giorgio Terruzzi in his editorial – the consolation reasons are as powerful as the disappointment, the track showed a Ferrari that was faster in qualifying and more efficient in the race, with a bugbear of tire consumption eradicated. in the 27 laps ground in beauty by Charles. The car is well looked after, it has grown, it can win anywhere “.

‘Ferrari disappointment’ is instead the title of La Stampa which writes in the report by Stefano Mancini: “Until lap 27 of the Spanish Grand Prix, everything works on the Ferrari, the tires do not wear out, the opponents fight and are always further. Then, Leclerc’s desperate ‘no’ via radio. Ferrari is renowned for reliability. The last retirement for technical reasons dates back to September 2020, Italian Grand Prix, brake problem for Vettel. The penultimate stop fell to Leclerc in August of the same year in Barcelona, ​​causing trouble with the electrical system. This time it was a component of the power unit that yielded ”.

‘Relative red’ is Repubblica’s choice to photograph Montmelò Sunday through a title. “The drone that flies over Montmeló is the only one to intercept the excruciating loneliness of Charles Leclerc who sails towards success – reads the article by Alessandra Retico – flawless start, lengthening, pace superior to all. Nothing that could stop Charles and a car that reacted well to the first package of developments introduced by Maranello this season and on a track that says (almost) everything about the goodness of the cars. It is the illusion that enchants and then ends “.