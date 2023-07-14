Leclerc, an alternating current 2023

It is no mystery that the Ferrari in this 2023 have disappointed expectations, who saw it as a candidate to challenge Red Bull after the double second place between drivers and manufacturers obtained at the end of last season. The enthusiasm she perceived during the Valentine’s Day presentation, however, soon gave way to discouragement due to the lack of performance shown on the track.

After ten dates, Ferrari is fourth in the constructors’ championship, also preceded by Aston Martin and Mercedes, and has achieved only two podiums. The only joys came from Charles Leclerc’s third place in Baku and the place of honor also conquered by the Monegasque driver in Austria. In particular then the championship of Leclerc seems to be a real ups and downs, con only three placements in the top5 and two retirements that placed him in seventh place in the standings, 9 points away from his teammate Carlos Sainz, much more regular in the results.

Leclerc justifies the Ferrari radio teams

More than once in these races, a rather determined and at times Leclerc has emerged critical in radio teams and in communication with his engineer and the Ferrari wall. Many have wondered if it is the right attitude to take, knowing that such dialogues are offered to the public: “Sometimes we disagree, but we are very honest with each other.” underlined Leclerc in a recent interview with the British of The Guardian on the occasion of the British Grand Prix, adding: “I tell the team what I think and the team tell me what they think. This is the right way forward. I don’t think there was ever a trust issue. Inside the cockpit we have a very different vision to what the team has at the pit wall, so these are things that happen.”

The seasons pass – for the Monegasque it is the sixth in F1 and the fifth in Ferrari – and the opportunity to fight for the world championship is postponed from year to year. Leclerc is not worried: “I’m the first to want to fight for the title. But what is happening is not frustrating, indeed, I find it very motivating. I am even more motivated to change the state of things and to bring Ferrari back to where it deserves to be, i.e. always at the top. And when we get there it will be a very special time. I don’t feel the external pressure, but I’m putting pressure on myself to be successful, I feel the responsibility of wanting to bring Ferrari back to the top.”. Conclusion on the boundless love of the Red fans: “The passion people have for the team is unmatched. On the one hand it’s good that there is so much enthusiasm, on the other it makes things more difficult to manage, because people are quite impatient“.