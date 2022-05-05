The first four races of the 2022 world championship reserved a thrilling duel between Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, not by chance winners of two races each. However, thanks to the Dutchman’s retirements in the Bahrain and Australian GPs, the reigning world champion now accuses a 27-point disadvantage from the leadership of the standings, occupied precisely by the Monegasque driver.

Limited to this start of the season, therefore, it would seem that the challenge for the conquest of the world title this year could be a question reserved for the two young driverswhose rivalry has origins dating back to before their advent in Formula 1. However, this is a prediction that Leclerc himself does not agree in the least.

Interviewed by CNN on the eve of the Miami Grand Prix, the Ferrari driver did not want to exclude other drivers from the fight for the championship, including specific names in the battle in addition to his own and that of Red Bull number 1: “It is by no means a two-person challenge – explained Leclerc – because Perez it is extremely close in the charts. Moreover, Sainz it was a bit unfortunate, and maybe he’s getting there too. Consequently, I think the challenge will be between the four of us. Maybe it won’t necessarily be for the championship, but I’m pretty sure they’ll be able to win some races at some point this season. “. Speaking of his temporary stay at the top of the rankings, Leclerc concluded by making a direct comparison between the emotions experienced in this first part of the season compared to those of last year, which has gone down in history as one of the most complex in the history of Ferrari: “I’m definitely going to the track with a big smile on my face because I’m obviously much happier than last year – he added – now I start flying knowing that I have the opportunity to win, and it is an incredible feeling. Moreover, in total honesty, when I was in front of everyone in the race in 2019, I didn’t have complete control of the situation, as I do now ”.