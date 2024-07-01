Faults and mistakes

Mistakes, accidents, bad luck. When you add all these elements together it is easy to experience a nightmare weekend and that’s exactly what happened to Charles Leclerc in Austria. On the track of his penultimate career victory, dated 2022, the Monegasque Ferrari driver crossed the finish line in 11th position after a race heavily influenced by the contact in which he was involved at the first corner, caught innocently between the McLaren of Oscar Piastri and the Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

From there, without even the help of a Safety Car, the #16 managed to climb back up to the foot of the points zone, but there he stopped. The Red Bull Ring weekend therefore ended for Leclerc with only two points scored in the Sprint race.

The negative spiral

“The weekend was difficult for Charles from the start – commented the Ferrari team principal, Fred Vasseurto the microphones of Sky Germany – it is true that sometimes you enter a negative spiral. You make a mistake in qualifying, you start in the middle of the pack and you are more exposed to possible accidents in the race. That’s how things go. Now we need to understand and analyze what happened“.

Leclerc paid a very high price the mistake made in the ending of Q3, when he himself admitted that he had exaggerated in his search for a lap time to gain the second row, instead ending up ‘relegated’ to third, with all the complications involved. “We missed some opportunities during the weekend and when you see the result at the end, it’s even more frustrating.“, Vasseur admitted again. In six days, at Silverstone, the best Leclerc will be needed for raise your head after a rather negative period at the results level.