From illusion to anger

The first GP of the season couldn't have started worse Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque had high hopes starting from second position on the starting grid, but unfortunately the illusion of being able to play for victory with Max Verstappen lasted just a few laps.

In fact, Ferrari #16 immediately began to highlight some problems when brakingwith Leclerc being forced to stop on numerous occasions locking of the front tires. The Ferrari driver soon had to give up positions to his rivals, being overtaken first by George Russell, then by Sergio Perez and finally – twice, once before and once after the break – by teammate Carlos Sainz.

Unbalance during braking

Via radio Leclerc expressed all his frustration at the problems that are affecting him in this phase of the race. “My car goes all the way to the right when I brake. I can't fight this way, it's dangerous“, explained the Cavallino standard bearer to his race engineer, Xavier Marcos. “We can see the imbalance that exists under braking – Marcos confirmed to him shortly afterwards – we see it in the data”.