First release of the year

Charles Leclerc he completed his this morning first half day of testingopening the dance for the Ferrari team at the wheel of the new one SF-24. The session seemed to yield comforting results in terms of reliability, with the Monegasque completing 64 laps, just two less than reigning world champion Max Verstappen. On a chronometric level – for what it's worth in these tests – Leclerc took the lead second position.

Monster gap from Verstappen

However, what is of some concern is the recessed detachment – with the same tyre, the C3 – by Verstappen himself. The Dutchman, on the RB20 designed by Adrian Newey, actually won seven tenths to #16 in Maranello. Analyzing the work carried out during the morning hours on the microphones of the Ferrari social channels, Leclerc – who left the car to his teammate Carlos Sainz in the afternoon – nevertheless seemed satisfied.

Looking for correlation

“The morning is gone – he has declared – we did a lot of laps and completed the tests we wanted to do. This is positive. Now I will use the afternoon to analyze the data as much as possible and see if everything correlates with what we expected. Then we will start working again from there“.

Clearly, in fact, it would be important for the indications to emerge from these first ones run on the track they match what was collected in the sessions carried out on the simulator during the winter in Maranello. If this were the case, it would mean that all the development work on the red single-seater could also start in the right direction.