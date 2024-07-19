Friday between ups and downs

Free practice on Friday with two faces for the Ferrari in Hungary, starting above all from Charles Leclerc. If the Monegasque has closed the first session in third position with teammate Carlos Sainz leading the way, making an overall positive impression following the changes made to the underbody of the car, FP2 was a completely different story.

More convincing sensations, but the error comes

During the first half of the test, Leclerc lost control of the car at the exit of turn 4, hitting the barriers and ending his session early. Mixed feelings for the #16, who after a good start to the day had to deal with a less than positive moment in terms of results: “The feeling is improving a bit – he stated in a meeting with the media at the Hungaroring – we had a more consistent day than the last three or four weekendsso that’s positive. Unfortunately, due to an error, the mileage was reduced, but hopefully we can recover it soon.”

McLaren ahead

Excluding what happened in FP2, Leclerc’s day had started well for him and the team, but the results are not yet sufficient to reach certain conclusions: “I wouldn’t get carried away too quickly, but the feeling is good. – he added – I think we are still a little behind the McLarenwhich seems very strong this weekend. However, as I said, the feeling is good and that is always a good sign. Now we have to put it all together tomorrow, and I hope we can do that.”

Still a long way to go

Friday ended negatively after the optimism of the morning tests, but for Leclerc the Hungarian weekend is still long, and therefore there is time to recover and get back on his feet: “The day didn’t end positively, even though it started quite well. – he concluded – we assembled new parts on the car that seem to do what we wantso that’s always positive. Unfortunately I made a mistake at Turn 4 in FP2 and that reduced the activity a bit in the session. We did less laps than we would have liked, but there’s still tomorrow and the feeling with the car is quite good. I hope this is reflected in the race.“.