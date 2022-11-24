The progress of Ferrari compared to the 2020 and 2021 seasons it was undeniable, with the Italian team returning to fight for victories and pole positions, although it showed that it needed more time to enter the championship contention. Certainly the start of the season had deceived fans and insiders, so much so that the continuation of the championship seemed a disappointment, but Mattia Binotto himself recalled in Abu Dhabi that “no one had promised the world title“. The Prancing Horse finished the season in second position both among the drivers with Charles Leclerc and among the constructors, resisting respectively the comeback of Sergio Perez and Mercedes.

In the final press conference at Yas Marina, the Monegasque driver tried to summarize the 2022 season: “Summing up is difficult. Obviously if we do look back, considering how far we were last year, we did a incredible step forward. But of course I can’t ignore the middle part of the season, which was very frustrating. We went from leading the championship with a good few points advantage, to many points behind. It’s been a frustrating part of the season. Considering everything, we have to treasure all the mistakes made this year, to try to improve next year“. Leclerc is optimistic in view of 2023: “In the last few races we have made some steps forward in terms of strategy and in the way we have made decisions. Unfortunately showing it was a bit difficult, because our pace wasn’t as good as it was at the beginning of the year. But I am confident that on pace we will be able to close the gap to Red Bull“. The plan for the winter of the 25-year-old from Monaco has already been decided: “CI will try to do as little as possible. The next season will be even longer and therefore I will relax with family and friends.