The optimistic Monegasque on the eve of first free practice and qualifying in Brazil: “I think we will see the fast Ferrari again, we want to optimize performance in these last two races. Bahrain is the best moment of the year. It didn’t end well, even if we tend to forget where we started “

– san paolo (brazil)

Mexico was an isolated case, in Brazil we will see another Ferrari, which wants to finish 2022 well to launch with enthusiasm towards 2023. Charles Leclerc has clear ideas. The Monegasque talked about it on the eve of the first free practice and the qualifying of the penultimate round of the year, characterized by the presence of the Sprint Race which already foresees on Friday the session that defines the starting grid of the mini race on Saturday.

forgotten mexico – “Obviously we are aiming for second place in the championship – said Leclerc – as well as maximizing the performance in these last two races. The Sprint Race? Personally, I don’t mind, it forces you to do everything a bit faster because there are qualifications. on Fridays and you can’t work much on the set-up “. According to Leclerc, Mexico should be forgotten: “In Brazil everything should be more similar in terms of performance – said the Monegasque – in Mexico the anomalous thing is that we have suffered both in terms of engine and set-up, I think. it was something episodic. Mercedes? Let’s see, they were very competitive in Mexico, but you can’t know how it will go this weekend. ” See also Which Chivas players could leave the team for Apertura 2022?

the budget – Last races of the year and inevitably it is also time to take stock: “I think Bahrain was the best moment of the season – said Leclerc – it was when we discovered our competitiveness and scored twice in the race, it was a moment This year was really special, we made a big step forward in terms of performance, something to be happy about. But looking at the conditions of the beginning of the season, we are not satisfied with how it ended. 2023 will be there. ‘good year? , we work on it and we hope that everything we are doing will help us to reach the World Cup “.