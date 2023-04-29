Red lightning

Everyone talks about Charles Leclerc, but for the moment he lets the track talk and above all his enormous talent, which on the very fast and treacherous circuit of Baku seems to be strengthened. The Monegasque from Ferrari signed his third consecutive pole position in the Azerbaijan GPbrushing a third masterpiece after those of 2021 and 2022. This result comes for the 25-year-old idol of Ferrari fans at the end of three very long weeks without races that saw him end up in the center of many market rumors.

The rumors about the Mercedes

Many people imagine that Leclerc – once the current contract with Ferrari, valid until the end of the 2024 season, has expired – could become a valuable market asset. The team most interested in putting themselves at home in the class of 1997 is the Mercedes, who would already be starting to think about the scenarios for the post-Hamilton, while waiting to define the renewal – at least for another season – with the seven-time world champion.

Leclerc’s thought

Last year Toto Wolff he had spared no words of appreciation for Leclerc when the Monegasque, in the first part of the season, was contending for the world title with Verstappen. Now, however, it was the Viennese manager himself who denied the existence of ongoing talks with the vice world champion. A a denial that follows that of Leclerc himselfwhich he declared yesterday that he had not “Still” talked to Wolff. A time specification interpreted by all journalists as a sort of warning message addressed to Ferrari.

Wolff’s version

“As he said before, I’ve never spoken to Charles – Wolff commented to the German TV channel Sky Sport Germany, also adding a nice joking anecdote – the only time we spoke was at the airport and to decide if we should go to starbucks or not. I don’t know who is spreading these rumors. No interviews”.