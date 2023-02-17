As you know the contract of Charles Leclerc with Ferrari it will expire at end 2024, after the autographed renewal in December 2019. The Monegasque will therefore have at least two more seasons available to bring back to Italy the world titles that have been missing since 2007 (drivers, Kimi Raikkonen) and 2008 (constructors), and he hopes to succeed already in this championship thanks to the new SF-23. In fact, great hopes are pinned on the latest addition from Maranello, unveiled to the public last Tuesday on Valentine’s Day, and already on track for the 15 km shakedown and for the 100 km filming day on the Fiorano home track. The next test bench will be the Bahrain tests, scheduled for February 23rd to 25th and which will begin to give the engineers and the drivers themselves the first answers, at least in terms of data correlation between the simulator and the track.

During the interviews granted on the sidelines of the presentation of the SF-23, Charles Leclerc had also answered questions regarding his next renewal of contract, defined “Not an emergency“, since the priority is to win. And just in recent days Leo Turrini, from the columns of National newspaper, had revived the rumors of a Mercedes spectator more than interested in the relationship between the driver from Monte Carlo and Ferrari. The journalist from Sassuolo himself today reported a chance meeting with Leclerc, which took place at the Montana restaurant, and the very frank exchange he had with him: “I know you’re scared that I might go in Mercedes for after Hamilton”the transalpine made his debut to Turrini, reassuring him: “Sincerely there is no negotiation, I’m fine in FerrariI feel the enthusiasm of the people and I am thrilled by the idea of ​​crowning my and everyone’s dream of winning with the Reds”. The Prancing Horse driver was still rather cautious in his judgment on the SF-23, of course: “It makes no sense to ask me how I judge our new car, I immediately said that the impression was good, but then it all depends on the comparison with the others. I’m leaving for Bahrain on Monday and frankly I can’t wait to be there“, concluded Leclerc.