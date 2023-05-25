The Hamilton-Ferrari scenario

In Monte-Carlo, especially today, they talk about nothing else. Almost as if the track has already delivered its verdicts for 2023 well in advance, the topic of discussion is that of Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari. A market scenario that certainly fascinates, but has to deal with the feasibility of the operation.

Also admitted that the indiscretion of the Daily Mail is true, there are many questions that emerge: would Ferrari do well to pay tens of millions for a driver who turns 39 next year on the eve of the change in regulations on power units? Would it be the right choice for Hamilton to leave a team that has won him six titles? And even if it were the right move for both, who should sacrifice Ferrari on the altar of Sir Lewis? If Charles Leclerc were to leave, would the Monegasque go to Mercedes?

Leclerc’s words

As known, the contracts of #16 and Carlos Sainz expire in 2024. The Monegasque, for his part, is not at all worried about a potential arrival of Hamilton in red: “I am absolutely not worried. If there was something, Fred (Vasseur, ed.) he would have let me know, I have no doubt“, these are his words in an interview with The Team. “A switch of seats between me and Lewis? I’m not going to talk about itI don’t want to headline the press“.

Hamilton-Leclerc, impossible couple?

Any coexistence between Hamilton and Leclerc would certainly attract attention and have explosive potential (in every sense). A pairing between the British and the Monegasque seems impossible, because the #16’s thirst for success would be difficult to adapt to the #44’s desire to obtain the eighth title. Leclerc, however, left the door open: “We’ll see what happens in the future. But here, too, I do not want to comment, I am starting to get acquainted with the press“.