Leclerc triumphs in Monza, all true, a phenomenal event. Which comes after an incredible minimal gap between the first three rows in qualifying. At this point the signs of a Red Bull crisis increase, and above all of its poor (in this situation) ability to react. But it was extraordinary to see McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari so close together. A sign that between June and July the English had the greatest rein, but that in the last month Ferrari has overcome the problems of inefficient developments. We are on the verge of a miracle. And as was said after the tests, an extraordinary GP could have been born from it. No sooner said than done: Leclerc with champion tire management took home the victory in Monza and gave Vasseur his first victory as team principal in his home race. Applause.

Applause because if it is true that Ferrari seems to have been reborn from a technical point of view, it is Charles who has done the masterpiece. “To have done the best race” as Norris himself explained. And it was a very complicated race, difficult because by McLaren’s own admission “We could not do a single stop due to tire problems”. Ferrari instead did it, with a victory also “of the wall” as they say in jargon because the strategy was truly perfect.

Now this New Leclerc can look to a new future from the height of the two most important victories for him this season: Monte Carlo before the difficult moments began; Monza today, a ray of light for a championship finale that once again smiles on him and the Reds.

As we said before, applause.