Leclerc wonderful today in Las Vegas

Charles Leclerc he drove a truly exceptional race today in Las Vegas, passing a Red Bull on the track three times (Verstappen once, Perez twice). All this was not enough to win what would have been a well-deserved victory, but even today an impromptu situation occurred which did not reward the Ferrari driver. With the medium tires Leclerc was faster than Verstappen to the point of regaining the position he lost at the start when Verstappen forced too much on the inside in Turn-1, taking a five-second penalty for forcing Leclerc to widen too far towards the outside . With the hard tires the Red Bull had a little more pace, but it was the Safety Car following the contact between Max Verstappen and George Russell that put the Ferrari driver in difficulty.

Verstappen attacked Russell on the inside in the left turn onto the Strip straight. The Mercedes driver swung inwards and hit the Red Bull which lost pieces due to damage to the right front wing flap. Race Direction determined that the Safety Car was necessary to clear the track of debris and Red Bull took the opportunity to change the tires again for Perez – who had changed them immediately after the contacts in Turn-1 on the first lap – and also for Verstappen. The two Red Bull drivers thus found themselves with tires five laps cooler than those of Leclerc, who also had to manage the lowering of temperatures under the Safety Car regime to then bring the hard compound back up to temperature, a task which it is always very delicate.

In what was a long 20-lap sprint, Perez took the lead, but the Mexican’s ‘charged’ set-up allowed Leclerc to counterattack. Max Verstappen, completely put back into the race by the Safety Car, instead arrived at full speed on the leading pair with a more unloaded set-up than Checo and this made the difference in allowing the Dutchman to reach the checkered flag after passing Perez and Leclerc who continued to fight until the last metre. A block by Leclerc before the Strip seemed to have put an end to the dispute in favor of Perez, but instead Leclerc didn’t give up by placing a spell right on the last lap which earned second place despite Verstappen trying to give Perez a bit of slipstream by slowing down on the last lap. A result that leaves a bitter taste in Leclerc’s mouth because without the Safety Car there would have been a well-deserved victory for the Monegasque and for Ferrari.

The words of Charles Leclerc on Sky Sport F1

“On the one hand there is the adrenaline of the last lap and the overtaking at the limit at the last corner, on the other the disappointment of the fact that today the victory could have come in terms of pace. We were the fastest, but unfortunately we had this Safety Car at just the wrong time. I don’t want to go back to talking about bad luck, but that’s how it was. The extra 5 laps weren’t a problem, but warming up the tires for all these laps and then getting the Safety Car which drops the temperatures again. Bringing them back up compared to a new hard is three times more difficult, and with this we struggled because you don’t put the tires in the right condition for the end of the race, but I gave everything. Today I don’t think there were any mistakes, and that’s why there’s a bit of a smile anyway because as a team we did everything well. There was something we couldn’t control that cost us the victory, however, we have to accept it, and the adrenaline of the last lap was great. Once again we cannot judge the performance of the hard tires because with the Safety Car you really pay a lot in terms of performance. I think today was the best Ferrari in terms of race pace.”