Charles Leclerc started the 2022 World Cup in a dominant way. Stellar performances on a car that allows him to do what he wants (his words) and to free – therefore – all his talent, previously caged in a not very competitive car. The victories in Sakhir and Melbourne have awakened the enthusiasm of Ferrari and Scuderia fans. And on social media the same team from Maranello has published a photomontage that is making the rounds of the web.

In this image, Leclerc ‘impersonates’ Jordan Belfort in place of Leonardo Dicapriowhich had brought him to the great characters in the film The Wolf of Wall Street. Unlike the scene, however, no dollars are thrown but fast laps, which the Monegasque is collecting session after session.