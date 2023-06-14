A cover Ferrari

On Sunday afternoon all over the world there was talk of triumph of Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans: an extraordinary result, if one considers that the Reds had been missing in the top class at the Circuit de la Sarthe for 50 years. The Reds managed to secure victory by bending the resistance of the Toyota, thanks to a masterful performance by the trio made up of Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado.

To celebrate the great success of the Prancing Horse – which had been missing since 1965 with Jochen Rindt and Masten Gregory – the president John Elkann and the managing director Benedetto Vigna also came to the circuit. In particular, the Maranello number one wanted to dedicate the victory to all the men and women who work for Ferrari, highlighting “the emotion they gave our fans on a historic day that links past, present and future and reminds us of the importance of having the courage and humility to always improve”.

Leclerc and Le Mans, crossed destinies?

Also Charles Leclerc flew to Le Mans to enjoy live the historic race that gave the Ferrari crew the top step of the podium: “I’d like to run the 24 Hours, it is an incredible event. I sure want to tick this box someday, when it will be I have no idea. But I’m extremely proud of what Ferrari did today, it was crazy.

It’s a great feeling. To have a winning Red is incredible, especially since people used to race here again after so many years, it’s a very special edition. Too bad for the second Ferrari, which was unlucky”he told the microphones of Eurosport.

Motivated by the fans’ love for the Prancing Horse, Leclerc will be back on track next weekend for the Canadian Grand Prix. On the track named in memory of Gilles Villeneuve, the Monegasque will try to repeat the podium obtained in 2019.