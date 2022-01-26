The 2020 season was Sebastian Vettel’s last at the wheel of the Ferrariwith the German – now in Aston Martin – who was later replaced by the signing of the Spaniard Carlos Sainz, hailing from McLaren. Many would have predicted a 2021 in the name of a redemption of Cavallino signed mainly by Charles Leclerc, but all this did not happen. Despite Sainz’s less experience at the wheel of the Red, the latter was in fact able to achieve more positive results than those obtained by the new Monegasque teammate, author ‘only’ of two pole positions. The Madrid-born, on the other hand, has been on the podium four times – three more than Ferrari’s number 16 – finishing in 5th place in the overall standings in front of the 27-year-old from the Principality, who came seventh instead.

However, on the eve of the 2022 world championship, Leclerc was able to recognize the strengths of his team-mate, believing that he had prepared several aspects from the driving and style of the 27-year-old Iberian: “I think I have learned a lot – said the Ferrari driver in an interview with racer.com – as often happens when you have a new teammate. I learned the ways in which Carlos approaches race weekends and how he works, as well as his talent and his speed, without forgetting the style in dealing with the corners. He had an incredible year, so obviously it pushed me a lot to try to improve at every race. It was extremely interesting. I think – he added – that one of Carlos’ strengths is probably there race and tire management, which is perhaps my weak point from 2019 to today. I made a lot of progress as a driver in 2020, and the same in 2021, and part of this is thanks to Carlos“. Both drivers will be back on track at Fiorano on 26 and 27 February – respectively Leclerc and Sainz – to compete in a test session with the 2021 car, all in preparation for the new world championship.