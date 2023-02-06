“An amazing day driving this 2003 beast in Abu Dhabi“. With these words Charles Leclerc commented on his day driving the F2003-GA, the car that allowed Michael Schumacher to beat Juan Manuel Fangio’s World Championship record 20 years ago.

On his social media channels, the Monegasque published a lap on the track in the Ferrari in today’s “test”.

A sound crazy, that of the V10 from Maranello, which stands out even more when compared with the turbo-hybrid engines with which the Monegasque is confronted every day. It is logical that the Ferrari driver is enthusiastic about his day driving the car beast which brought Schumacher even further into the legend.

The Monegasque tested the F2003-GA in the presence of the then Prancing Horse team principal, Jean Todtand Thomas Flohr, president and founder of sponsor VistaJet, a leading private jet company.

Nice memory with dream team, thanks to the passion of Thomas Flohr! pic.twitter.com/HOWw2yoVsP — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) February 6, 2023

Just by looking at the F2003-GA and subsequent models on the streets of his Monte Carlo, Leclerc fell in love with Formula 1 and Ferrari, and in his heart he feels that he is mature enough to bring the Reds back to success. For the Monegasque, what is about to begin is the fifth season in red: even Schumacher had to wait five years before bringing the drivers’ title back to Maranello, but it must be said that that of the Kaiser and Todt was another Formula 1 and another Ferrari, with a run-up to the top that had known no interruptions or empty beats (as in 2020-21). And above all, with an opponent who was so strong but who gave the impression of being less invincible than the Red Bull-Verstappen mountain.