The starting conditions of the Miami Grand Prix see Charles Leclerc and Ferrari as leader of their respective drivers and constructors classifications, the same ones in which they do not even appear in the role of ‘vice’ la Mercedes or any of its representatives. A circumstance that few would have believed they could witness only a few months ago, and which instead materialized in the sign of a heavy technical crisis and results for the Brackley team.

At present, in fact, the Anglo-German manufacturer is in 3rd place in the ranking, but with 47 points behind the team from Maranello. At the same time, the first driver to carry the name of the Three-pointed star is George Russell, with the Englishman, however, still in 4th place and with 37 points less than Leclerc. The team, which even after the Emilia-Romagna GP, has not hidden its main difficulties, and has already been ‘passed off’ by various fans, but not by the one who momentarily looks at everyone from above, that is the Monegasque of Ferrari.

According to number 16, interviewed by the CNNin fact, the conditions would not exist to be able to ignore Mercedes for the rest of 2022, also and above all for their history and for what they have won in the last eight years: “I never exclude them – said the winner of the GP of Bahrain and Australia – because they are a strong team and have shown it in the past, but it is also true that have been struggling since the beginning of the season. At the moment they seem to have quite big problems that will take some time to solve, so I don’t know what the developments will be “. Considerations made by Leclerc a few hours from the official start of the first edition on the city circuit of You love mewith the impressions of the eve thus commented by the Ferrari driver: “It will be an incredible race – he added – with many fans are expected here for the whole weekend. The facilities around the track are truly impressive, and the second sector it will probably be there my favorite part, with so many curves in a short distance. It will be a challenge for us drivers to learn this circuit as quickly as possible ”.