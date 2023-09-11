The karts from Monza

Leaving behind the crowds and the red sauce derby for the third step of the podium with teammate Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc he wanted to address the eve of his departure for Singapore, where Formula 1 will return to the Marina Bay street circuit this weekend, in a rather particular way. In fact, the Monegasque attended, as he had promised months ago, a splendid karting event organized on the Le Castellet circuit and linked to the memory of those who, perhaps more than anyone else, helped the young Charles to discover the world of high-end motorsport level: Jules Bianchi.

In the name of Jules

Indeed, Jules’ father, Philippe Bianchi, wanted to invite Charles Leclerc – together with his brother Arthur – to the Karting marathon held in memory of his son, who tragically passed away following the terrible accident that saw him as a protagonist in the 2014 Japanese GP in Suzuka. The name ‘marathon’ is anything but casual: in this case, however, you don’t run 42 km and 195 meters on foot, but you drive for 42 hours, 19 minutes and 50 seconds, obviously divided into teams that can range from 5 to 20 members. Years ago, when Jules himself was still a young talent with his whole future ahead of him, the event took place in Brignoles. Now the rebirth has instead passed through the Paul Ricard circuit.

Special marathon

“We organized 7 editions until 2009 – recalled the father of the late Jules, as reported by the site Var-Matin – the idea of ​​this new beginning was born from a discussion with Charles. He wanted the event to be revived to honor Jules’ memory and to help the JB17 association. So he managed to fit this Sunday into his overloaded agenda. He even postponed his departure for Singapore.” A sign of Charles’ big heart and his dedication to the causes he believes in.

Innate competitiveness

However, what has absolutely not disappeared is the competitiveness of #16. Leclerc, who as a boy shared the wheel in this race with Bianchi and their other teammates, raced to win. The Monegasque from Ferrari has completed a night driving stint, from 2 to 3 in the morning on Sunday, and then a second shift close to midday. Then he left for Singapore, while his companions finished the job and took home success in the event. The team name? JB17 Forever, of course.