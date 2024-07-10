Post-triplet analysis

The Formula 1 protagonists are enjoying a well-deserved rest these days after a consecutive trio of races that saw teams and drivers engaged in succession in the GP of Spain, Austria and Great Britainwith the addition of the Sprint race on the Red Bull Ring track. A real tour de force that significantly changed the balance in the standings. The one who came away with broken bones from this hat-trick was Charles Leclercwho just a month and a half ago celebrated his historic first career victory on the home roads of the Principality of Monaco.

Few points, many difficulties

In fact, the Ferrari standard-bearer has collected the a paltry 12 world championship pointsfinishing outside the top 10 in the Austrian and English stages. The only positive placings for him were the fifth place in Barcelona, ​​ahead of his teammate, and the seventh in the Sprint in Austria, which came after a good start that allowed him to immediately climb the positions. For the rest Leclerc lived three weeks of nightmare between internal tensions, errors and wrong strategies.

The overtaking of ‘customers’

The crisis in results for #16 is symbolised by a figure that is certainly not honourable for Ferrari: Nico Hulkenberg, leading driver of the Haas team which is the main ‘customer’ of the Prancing Horse in Formula 1, he collected more points than Leclerc in the same three racesThe German veteran in fact obtained two very precious sixth places both in Austria and in Great Britain, significantly relaunching the season of the American team which is now – above all thanks to him – just four points behind sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship occupied by Racing Bulls.

For Leclerc and his fans, hope lies in a trend reversal in what will be the last two races scheduled before the summer break, scheduled for the Budapest and Spa tracks. Two more debacles would also seriously jeopardise the third place in the Drivers’ standings currently occupied by the Monegasque.