Leclerc hopes for reconfirmation, but remains realistic

Fresh from the convincing 4th place of the last Canadian Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc shows up in Austria with the necessary determination to be able to replicate a similar result also at the Red Bull Ring. A feasible goal, with the Monegasque from Ferrari who on the one hand underlined the progress of the Maranello team, but who on the other did not hide the difficulties that the team could encounter in Red Bull’s home race: “We are still far from the levels we want to reach – explained the number 16 to the media – I don’t think we were the fastest car in Canada, but it was still a step in the right direction especially in terms of feeling and consistency, and when these aspects match, performance improves. This is a completely different circuit though, so it will be important to confirm the progress we made in Montreal. With all honesty I don’t see any reason why we should have a drop from the last race. We spent the first part of this season trying to understand the car and to understand why we were so different, in terms of performance, from circuit to circuit. It will be important to confirm our improvements also thanks to the updates made in Spain”.

Victory out of reach

Furthermore, the last edition of the Austrian GP was the last that saw Leclerc on the top step of the podium in Formula 1. A result that, a year later, is almost completely out of reach, as admitted by the Ferrari driver himself: “Last year we were in a different situation – he has declared – we had come here with a very competitive car and we knew we could battle with Red Bull, and luckily we did. We now know that Red Bull are way ahead in terms of race pace and we have different targets, but with the updates hopefully we can take further steps in the right direction. The potential of the car in Canada helped me push harder, and it was definitely a step forward. In any case, solidity must be the main element here too. I feel we still have a lot to catch up on Red Bull then I don’t think we could win this weekend. This is a very difficult weekend to be able to try the updates because we have only one free practice session available. It will be difficult to repeat the same performance in Montreal. These weekends you get into the car for the first time knowing that qualifying is not that far away, and there can be errors in the set-up, for example, as well as little opportunity to test some parts. Consequently it is more difficult to reach conclusions on weekends like this. Up to now we have discussed with the team what we can improve in the race by analyzing the previous GPs and going into detail on the aspects we need to improve”.

Leclerc away from Ferrari: more denials

In conclusion, as also happened in the previous weekends, Leclerc has returned to talk about the rumors that would like him in negotiation with other teams or even close to one possible break with Ferrari at the end of this season. While stating that he has spoken to his team about the problems encountered this year, the Monegasque has once again denied these rumors: “I didn’t give any deadline to the team for this winter – He insisted – I still have a year and a half before the contract expires, and I’ve only started talking to the team about some problems. Now we’re trying to put the pieces together to improve the potential of the car and other things that we haven’t been able to do at the start of the championship. To be honest I never thought about evaluating other options. When I said I spoke to the troubleshooting team it wasn’t anything special or formal. There is still a lot of time left before the contract expires and it doesn’t seem like the right time to talk about this. Ferrari is the team that helped get me to where I am now. I’ve always been very happy to be in this team. Obviously the team and I are not happy with our current situation, but I am confident that we are working in the right direction. I love Ferrari and I’m happy here. It’s probably the first time in my career where my name is so linked to other teams, not because nobody wanted me in the past but because of the nature of my contract which would bring me close to dealing with anyone. In the past I moved from Sauber to Ferrari, but now I don’t pay attention to all these rumors. I want to concentrate on driving and to be as competitive as possible in Ferrari. Personally – he added in relation to one of the projects indicated by the President and CEO of F1, Stefano Domenicali – I’m a fan of louder cars. I remember when I was younger and watched the Monaco GPs that the noise was heavenly, so I’d like to have louder cars.”