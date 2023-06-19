Comeback complete

It closes with a good fourth place the Canadian Grand Prix for Charles Leclerc, good at recovering – together with his teammate Carlos Sainz – from the tenth and eleventh starting pitch up to the positions immediately close to the podium. An encouraging result for Ferrari in a future key, in the hope, made evident by the words of Leclerc himself, that today’s goal is not a goal, perhaps facilitated by a layout favorable to the SF-23, but a important starting point for the future. In fact, after the race the #16 from Maranello, while sharing the satisfaction with the good comeback, tried to dampen the excessive enthusiasm.

“Good feeling, but that’s not enough”

“The feeling is positive – commented the Monegasque to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 after the race – but this is a very particular track for the curbs and the set-up of the car does a lot too. This weekend was good from the start – added Leclerc – shame about yesterday’s qualifying, but it’s no use going back to that. Today was a positive day as we started 10th and 11th, and finished 4th and 5th with a good pace and strategy, and with a good feeling“.

We need new steps

Ambitious and thirsty for results, in a season that has so far seen him on the podium only once, Leclerc has however sent a clear message to Maranello, wishing further steps forward in the next races: “The goal is to improve from here – he warned – and I think we found something good, because I’ve been feeling better with the car since Friday. I’ve taken a different direction and feel more comfortable. This is positive, but we need to take one more step”.

The best Ferrari

“Today this was the best Ferrari since the beginning of the season – recognized the #16 of the Principality – and this makes me smile, but the real smile will be there when I fight for victory. We have to be aware that we have to be happy when we take a step forward, because it’s not always easy. Today the feeling was good and we took a step. We’re happy, but starting tomorrow we’ll have to work even harder to make up for the gap we’re still missing“.