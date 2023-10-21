Austin (AFP)

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc started from first place for the third time this season, while Dutch world champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull) settled for sixth place in the US Grand Prix trials, stage 18 of the Formula 1 World Championship.

With a high temperature of 35 degrees Celsius in the air and 40 degrees on the track, the son of the Principality of Monaco imposed his control, recording 1:34.723 seconds, 13 percent of a second ahead of Briton Lando Norris (McLaren), while the other Briton, the seven-time world champion, finished. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) in third place.

The second Ferrari car came with Spaniard Carlos Sainz in fourth place, in front of Britain’s George Russell (Mercedes), while Verstappen’s fastest lap, which would have been enough for him to lead the standings, was canceled due to him exceeding the track limits at turn 19.

It will be the 21st time that Leclerc starts from first place, as he hopes to delay the 50th victory for Verstappen, who two rounds ago in Qatar secured the world championship title for the third time in a row.

Leclerc said: “I am very happy with the tests and getting first place.” The sixth-place finisher continued: “It was a really good lap and the team did a good job.”

In turn, Norris described his second place finish as an “additional win” for the team: “I think I was fast enough to come in first place. Charles said he made some mistakes, and so did I. However, I am happy with second place.”

After making improvements to his car at his favorite track, veteran Hamilton said: “I love being here on this track, and I love the country. This is a difficult track and one of my favorite tracks besides Silverstone.”

He said: “We approached these young men this weekend. Thank you to everyone in the factory who worked hard. I will give my best tomorrow.”

Behind Verstappen, who complained on the radio, the Frenchmen Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon came aboard Alpine, while the Mexican Sergio Pires (Red Bull), second in the world championship, settled for ninth place. Sunday’s race in Austin precedes the Sprint race with its qualifying rounds.