Leclerc, a podium that has been missing since July

In the last three races, Charles Leclerc has collected as many fourth places, failing to shine much against an aggressive Carlos Sainz, with a Ferrari that seems to have found a good path to competitiveness compared to the beginning of the year. The objective of the two standard bearers of the Red team is to catch up with Mercedes, second among the constructors and 20 points away. Leclerc hopes to return to the podium for the first time since the end of July, when he finished third in the Belgian Grand Prix. For the Monegasque there are no great memories in Qatar, where in 2021 he only qualified 13th and finished in 8th place, 83 seconds behind the winner Hamilton.

Leclerc’s words on Thursday in Qatar

“Two years ago (it was mid-November though, ed.) it certainly wasn’t that hot. The temperatures are higher than in Singapore while, especially towards the evening, the humidity is similar so I would say that we are facing the most extreme race of the season from a physical point of view.

It’s no secret that I like this type of weekend, because every day we take to the track for something important, from qualifying on Friday, to the day dedicated to the short race on Saturday, up to the Grand Prix on Sunday. Having said that, I don’t think that having always done well on weekends with this format automatically means being competitive here too.

As usual, we will have to work hard, maximize the work in the only hour of free practice available and then give everything starting from qualifying tomorrow evening. The values ​​between the teams fighting for second place in the standings are very close and your starting position can make a big difference. In the last racesbeyond the types of track, we have always been competitive with our direct rivals and we will do everything we can to continue this trendstrengthened by the greater awareness that we have acquired with the car package at our disposal.”