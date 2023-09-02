Ferrari party also with Leclerc

The goal of the second consecutive pole at Monza failed to Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the 2023 Italian Grand Prix, at the end of which the Monegasque still gave the fans of the Red present in the grandstand; while his teammate Carlos Sainz even set the absolute best time (for the fourth time in his career and for the first time this year), the #16 took the 3rd place behind Max Verstappen.

Concentration on the race

In this way, the Ferrari he will therefore have a good opportunity to aim not only for the podium with both riders, but also to believe in a victory which, until last weekend in Zandvoort, actually seemed like a mirage. In Maranello, however, no one wanted to comment on the potential outcome of tomorrow’s race, starting with Leclerc himself, also for a specific reason admitted by the 25-year-old during the post-qualifying press conference.

Friday Problems

Despite being more than satisfied with today’s result, the Monegasque reiterated that he had had setup problems since the first free practice sessions on Friday, to the point of implementing changes that later proved to be important for qualifying in the Temple of Speed: “I’m happy with my performance today, even if I only finished in third place – he has declared – after FP2 I realized that the setup changed on Friday wasn’t ideal, and in FP3 I worked to correct the road. Today I gave everything and I’m still happy for Sainz.”