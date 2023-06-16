Gilles Villeneuve: the idol of a nation

The Montreal circuit welcomed for the first time the Canadian Grand Prix in 1978, in the same edition in which Gilles Villeneuve, at the wheel of the Ferrari 312 T3, went down in history for becoming the first (and so far only) driver of Canadian nationality to have won in his homeland. A success made even more emblematic by the origins of theAviatorborn and raised in Quebec, in the same French-speaking province that still hosts Formula 1 today.

Leclerc’s homage

A triumph never forgotten more than forty years after his tragic death, which occurred during qualifying for the Belgian GP in 1982 on the Zolder circuit. In that same year, moreover, the Montreal circuit was named after the local idol, with the famous presence of the writing ‘Hi Gilles’ on the finish line. But there’s more: for the 2023 edition, in fact, there will be a driver who will take to the track with a special tribute dedicated to Villeneuve, the man-symbol of Ferrari in the 70s and 80s. To make the gesture even more exciting is the fact that this pilot is now part of the family of little horse: Charles Leclerc.

Gilles helmet

For the Canadian Grand Prix, the Monegasque number 16 will in fact take to the track with one helmet livery very similar, if not identical, to the one used by the Canadian during his career in Formula 1. With the exception of some obvious differences, mainly related to the sponsors, for the rest the helmet will be equal to that of Villeneuve. A nice gesture to remember a Formula 1 legend, and one that will certainly impress many fans of the Redwho will see those colors again on board a Ferrari after more than four decades.